Studer Properties teaming up with Palafox Market to hold ‘Drive-N-Shop’ market Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Studer Properties and the Studer Community Institute building have partnered with Palafox Market and the Downtown Improvement Board to host a “Drive-N-Shop” this weekend.

The first market will host 11 food-based vendors and be held Sunday at 220 W. Garden St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held in the east parking lot of the SCI building.

A media release says the goal with this market is to help some of those vendors that have suffered from not being able to sell their perishable products at Palafox Market.

Studer Properties is keeping the market small to make sure there is plenty of space between vendor booths and cars.

Patrons will not be able to leave their cars or walk up to the booths, the release said.

All vendors are required to wear gloves and are being asked to use touchless payment methods.

LATEST STORIES: