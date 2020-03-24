Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Primary 2020 Elections Results
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Nick Saban encourages Alabamians to stay home during COVID-19 crisis
Video
SAFER AT HOME: How will it affect daily life and does your business or employer need to close?
Video
Local grocery stores taking extra precautions, amid coronavirus fears
LSU canceling traditional May commencement ceremonies
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
2020 News 5’s Color the Weather Winners!
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Top Stories
With Olympics on hold, Phelps worries about mental health
Top Stories
Social distancing sports with Bri and Robby
Video
NASCAR orders pay cuts for employees of the racing series
Coronavirus claims two former college basketball players
USA Basketball’s next move hinges on new Olympic schedule
Special Reports
Digital Extra
Coronavirus
News 5 Investigates
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Haunted History
Holiday Scams
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
CONTEST: Be a Junior Globetrotter Sweepstakes
5 Things You Need To Know
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Golden Apple
Mark Your Calendar
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Koalas rescued from Australian brush fires released back into wild
Video
Top Stories
Audible is offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home
Video
Top Stories
Prodisee Pantry distributes emergency food via drive-through
Video
Pensacola mayor donates salary and continues to ask the public to social distance
Video
No medical masks, no problem Foley ladies come to the rescue
Video
Domino’s to hire 250 team members in Mobile, Pensacola
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Deals During Coronavirus
Crestview City Council suspends utility late fees at request of City Manager
Trending Stories
Daughter: 73-year-old father is “critical” COVID-19 patient at Thomas Hospital
Myth Busted: Does heat kill the coronavirus?
Video
Parents worried about their babies after USA Health employee tests positive for Coronavirus
Video
USA Health confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
ADPH: New state number of COVID-19 cases at 242
Video