WWI memorial in Pittsburgh vandalized on Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – Pittsburgh police are looking for whoever vandalized a military monument on Memorial Day weekend.
Police say the vandals targeted a World War I memorial at the city’s Doughboy Square on Sunday night or Monday morning.
The memorial was splashed with red paint and someone scrawled illegible messages on it.
“I almost feel like crying,” one Navy veteran told CNN affiliate WTAE. “As a veteran, this is the worst thing you could do on the worst possible day of all days.”
Police are now reviewing surveillance video from the area and making arrangements to have the memorial cleaned.
The city’s public safety director called it “incomprehensible” that someone would vandalized a military memorial at the time when the nation honors its fallen service members.
LATEST STORIES:
- Woman arrested, accused of exploiting an elderly woman in Lillian
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 26, 2020
- Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
- Nashville salon owner reopens after losing his house in March Tornado
- After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck