MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman allegedly confessed to stealing guns to pay for her bail on Friday, Dec. 10, according to the Mobile County Sherriff’s Office.

Mary Jackson told MCSO she stole the weapons from a home on Viana Street E, so she could sell them to pay for her 17 felony warrants.

MCSO says Jackson hid 15 guns in different places throughout the county. Officers found all but one of them.

Jackson was booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with first-degree burglary.