Woman says fiancé killed while shielding her in drive-by shooting

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man killed last month in Evergreen is hoping his name won’t be forgotten.

“His life was taken and it meant something. I want justice. We just want justice,” said Tanisha Nard. Nard was Juan Poindexter’s fiancé. Poindexter was killed in August while the two were sitting on their front porch together.

“We were just sitting and having normal conversation, talking. I just heard shots fired. He actually dived to protect me. When it was over with he told me he was shot. Those were actually the last words that he said to me,” said Nard.

Now, weeks later she’s still searching for answers. So far no arrests have been made.

“He loved his family, he loved his kids. He was very family-oriented,” she added.

Luckily, the couple’s three kids were inside the home that day. Tanisha says it’s been a hard few weeks and she’s ready for someone with answers to come forward.

“I’ve had so many sleepless nights. I’m very nervous around anything loud. Anything can have me uptight,” said Nard.

