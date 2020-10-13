Woman charged in school bus hit-and-run in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old woman faces multiple charges after hitting a school bus carrying 14 children and leaving the scene of the accident.

On Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., the school bus was stopped facing north at Sonnyboy Lane and Ensley Street, picking up children. The woman was driving a sedan that was stopped facing south on Sonnyboy Lane in front of the bus. As the bus began making a left turn onto Ensley Street, the sedan passed the bus on its right side and collided with the bus.

The woman left the scene without stopping. She was charged with driving on the wrong side of the roadway, no proof of insurance, expired registration less than six months and leaving the scene of a crash with damage.

No injuries were reported.

