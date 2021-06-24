Woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Police say they tried to stop a stolen vehicle from Baldwin County at Airport Boulevard and Foreman Road Wednesday. They say the driver, Cherie Summers, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit. 

Officers stopped Summers at Airport and Grand Bay Wilmer Road. Summers is charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. 

Cherie Summers was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property First Degree, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and had several warrants from Baldwin County.

