Weapons, drugs and cellphones seized from inmates at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WKRG) — 500 law enforcement officers completed a successful contraband operation in an Alabama Prison.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, officers seized 500 makeshift weapons, 120 grams of assorted drugs, 26 contraband cell phones, and 30 gallons of julep – an alcoholic beverage made from fermented fruit and other ingredients.

The operation happened early Tuesday morning at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.







(Pictures courtesy of The Alabama Department of Corrections)

“Yesterday, more than 150 basic correctional officers and correctional officer trainees worked shoulder-to-shoulder with facility staff, ADOC agents, K9 units, and correctional emergency response teams, while supporting the joint operation. The officers’ presence played a key role in the operation and was critical to its success,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations Charles Daniels.

This is the fourth major joint operation in 2019.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Transportation, Alabama Pardons and Paroles, along with the Birmingham, Hueytown and Gardendale Police Departments participated.