ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, police responded to a call at Walmart for theft. Authorities reported that they tried to stop a silver Jeep Cherokee when the driver, 56-year-old Rachael Gibson of Natchez, Mississippi, led police on a car chase.

Police reported that the chase crossed the Mississippi River bridge into Natchez, Mississippi. Police arrested Gibson, who is being held in the Adams County Jail. Authorities charged Gibson with one count of theft, two counts of Aggravated Assault on an officer, Aggravated Flight, and Criminal Property Damage.

According to officers, Aggravated Assault on public servants is unacceptable. Police stated that they are thankful no officers or deputies were hurt and that they captured Gibson, who will face the consequences of her actions.

“The interagency cooperation of Vidalia Police, Natchez Police, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Sheriff’s Office leading to the capture of these suspects is amazing and is so critical to addressing the dangerous circumstances of yesterday head-on,” Vidalia Police Department Chief Joey Merrill stated.