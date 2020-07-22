Video captures mass shooting that injured 15 after funeral on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Video captured a mass shooting that injured 15 people after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said someone inside a black car driving near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 1018 W. 79th Street opened fired at the attendees of a funeral. Police said the attendees then exchanged gunfire. The vehicle later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions.

A person of interest is being questioned, but no arrests had been made, police said.

Video of the shooting has been shared with WGN News, and captures the moment the incident happened. Fifteen people suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies. Ten of those victims are female.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman is listed in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital; a 37-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 24-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 26-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 31-year-old man is listed in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 32-year-old man is listed in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 27-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 30-year-old woman is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 43-year-old woman is listed in serious conditions at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 38-year-old man is listed in serious condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 22-year-old man is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 65-year-old woman is in good condition and was treated on the scene; a 49-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital; a 24-year-old woman is listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital; a 31-year-old man is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Hospital.

Police said they found about 60 shell casings at the scene.

The shooting happened just as President Donald Trump said he plans to deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime.