Victim shot during attempted car theft, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot in midtown Mobile Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in a news release “an unknown subject” approached a man on Blair Ave. and demanded his car keys. The victim refused to hand over the keys and a fight ensued.

During the fight, police said, the subject fired a gun and hit the victim “as he was running away.”

Police said the subject ran away before they arrived at 2:09 p.m. to the 1500 block of Blair Ave.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to call 251-208-7211.