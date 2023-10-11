MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teens were injured in a Tuesday shooting on Duval Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

That day, officers received the report of a shooting on the 1400 block of Duval Street and responded around 5:30 p.m. The incident location was RV Taylor Plaza, police told News 5.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that two male juveniles and one female juvenile had been shot by unknown subjects while they were standing outside,” police said in a news release.



“The two male juveniles, aged 15 and 18, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“However, the 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and she is currently in stable condition.”

This wasn’t the only shooting reported in the Duval Street area on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Wilkinson Street for a report of a vehicle being shot at near Arlington and Duval Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been driving on Duval Street, close to Arlington Street, when a bullet struck her vehicle.

No injuries were reported in this incident, which police have not tied to the plaza shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 5 for updates.

