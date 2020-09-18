U.S. Marshals arrest 262 suspects, find 5 missing children in Oklahoma operation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 60-day U.S. Marshals operation to reduce violent gang crime in Oklahoma City resulted in 262 arrests – including six people wanted for homicide – and the rescue of five missing children.

Operation Triple Beam, which ended on Sept. 6, also led to the arrests of 21 assault suspects, 21 burglary suspects, 88 weapons offense suspects and 57 drug offense suspects, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

“Of the total arrests, 141 were confirmed gang members,” the news release states.

Five missing children were located, according to the news release, but the circumstances leading to their recovery weren’t immediately clear.

Law enforcement officers participating in the operation seized 72 firearms, over 9 kilograms of narcotics and nearly $17,000 in currency, the news release states.

“Operation Triple Beam OKC was a targeted enforcement initiative by the Marshals and their partners to address violent crime in and around Oklahoma City,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma Johnny Kuhlman. “Our primary goal with operations like OTB is to make communities safer. When we arrest these violent fugitives, we are also removing guns and narcotics from our streets. We believe these efforts have an immediate, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The arrests included the apprehension of Pablo Robledo, who the U.S. Marshals say is a known Sureños gang member. Robledo, who was being held on murder charges, allegedly broke out a window and used several bedsheets to scale the Oklahoma County Detention Center, along with a rape suspect, Jose Hernandez.

Another suspect, Dkwon Littlejohn, a known Rollin 60’s Crip gang member, is suspected of burglarizing the vehicle of a special agent who works for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and stealing the agent’s issued duty rifle, the release states.

On Aug. 12, authorities arrested Chasady and Charles Hall, both documented Dungee Crip gang members, after they allegedly kidnapped their biological children from an Oklahoma City daycare. The children were in Department of Human Services custody when the alleged kidnapping occurred.

U.S. Marshals collaborated with the following agencies in executing Operation Triple Beam: Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Police Department, Yukon Police Department, Pottawatomie County Sherriff’s Office, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Comanche County Detention, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

