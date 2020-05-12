Two FHP troopers, suspect in high-speed chase injured in I-10 crashes

PENSACOLA, Fla., (WKRG) A high-speed chase into Florida from Mobile. 46-year-old John Thomas Puckett from Dresden, Tennessee believed to be behind the wheel of a stolen truck allegedly with drugs on board. “We received word from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about a pursuit of Chevy pick-up traveling eastbound into Florida.”

Within minutes of crossing into Florida, two highway patrol cruisers trying to join the pursuit crashed into each other leaving a mangled mess in the median of Interstate 10. “Both troopers suffered injuries and were transported to Sacred Heart but are now in stable condition,” said Lt. Robert Cannon with Florida Highway Patrol.

There would be one more crash before Puckett’s run from the law would end. “The suspect continued to flee briefly and ran into the back end of a tractor trailer on I-10.” He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Traffic from the Alabama-Florida line to the exit at Nine Mile Road was at a standstill for hours after the crashes but investigators say it could have been much worse. “The good news is everybody is going to walk away from this safely today. We have the suspect in custody. He’ll face charges in Alabama as well as Florida. Looks like everybody’s going home tonight,” Cannon said.

