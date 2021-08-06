Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Flomaton

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – A traffic stop in Escambia County, Ala. led to officers discovering methamphetamine inside of a vehicle.

Around 9:51 p.m. Thursday night a K9 officer stopped a vehicle on Twin Bridges Rd. for having no tag lights.

The vehicle was also found to have swapped license plates, according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department. 

Flomaton Police say the officer and K9 Boo located illegal narcotics and other items in the vehicle. The driver, Thomas Macks, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

His charges included possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, switched tag, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper tag lights and failure to register a vehicle. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories