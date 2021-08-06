Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – A traffic stop in Escambia County, Ala. led to officers discovering methamphetamine inside of a vehicle.

Around 9:51 p.m. Thursday night a K9 officer stopped a vehicle on Twin Bridges Rd. for having no tag lights.

The vehicle was also found to have swapped license plates, according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department.

Flomaton Police say the officer and K9 Boo located illegal narcotics and other items in the vehicle. The driver, Thomas Macks, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

His charges included possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, switched tag, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper tag lights and failure to register a vehicle.