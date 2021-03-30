Texas man who tried to traffic heroin in Tillmans Corner sentenced to 10 years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Texas man who pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin in Tillmans Corner was sentenced to 10 years in prison today.

Jorge Elizondo, 31, of Houston, Texas, pled guilty to the charge in November 2020. As part of his plea agreement, Elizondo admitted he and his co-defendant, Charles Jefferson, made an agreement with a source in Mobile to sell to the source about one kilogram of heroin for $49,000. On June 8, 2020, Elizondo and Jefferson arrived in Tillman’s Corner with one kilogram of heroin to make the sale. They were arrested that day.

United States District Court Chief Judge Kristi DuBose imposed a mandatory sentence of 120 months imprisonment. The judge also ordered Elizondo to serve a five-year term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison. Judge DuBose ordered that Elizondo pay $100 in special assessments. Jefferson received the same sentence on Feb. 11.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorneys Kacey Chappelear and Justin Kopf.