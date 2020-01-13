Tennessee police investigating after dog thrown off highway overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dog is recovering after being thrown off a highway overpass in Knoxville as police search for information on the perpetrator.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect after a dog was thrown off the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park around 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers were in the area at the time of the incident and quickly transported it to the University of Tennessee veterinarian facility. She is expected to live and be transferred to Young-Williams Animal Center.

This morning at around 3 a.m., somebody threw this sweet puppy off the Alcoa Hwy overpass near Tyson Park. KPD officers were already in the area, located the dog and transported her to the UT Vet facility. She is expected to live and be transferred to @YWACpets. pic.twitter.com/aRNG0dWRdQ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 13, 2020

If you have any information on the incident, you’re urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640. Callers can remain anonymous.

