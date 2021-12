MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shots were fired into a home in Mobile Monday night with a family inside.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Mobile Police responded to a call of shots fired outside of a home on Pinehill Drive, off Government Blvd.

According to MPD, the family called 911 when they heard several shots outside. Police say the family is OK, but detectives did find a bullet lodged into the outside of the home.