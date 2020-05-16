Shots fired at Prichard Police

(UPDATE 05/16/2020 11:56 AM: At 10:30 AM the suspect was pulled over at a traffic stop. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and dropped some narcotics. The suspect then shot at the police officer and ran off. There were no reported injuries.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A News 5 source tells us shots were fired at a Prichard Officer on 1st Avenue and Dickins Street.

Prichard Police and Saraland K-9 are on the scene searching for a possible suspect who fired shots. We have a crew heading to the scene and will update you as we learn more.

