Shots fired at Prichard Police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(UPDATE 05/16/2020 11:56 AM: At 10:30 AM the suspect was pulled over at a traffic stop. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and dropped some narcotics. The suspect then shot at the police officer and ran off. There were no reported injuries.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A News 5 source tells us shots were fired at a Prichard Officer on 1st Avenue and Dickins Street.

Prichard Police and Saraland K-9 are on the scene searching for a possible suspect who fired shots. We have a crew heading to the scene and will update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories