Sheriff’s office offers to test meth for coronavirus

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WKRG) — One county sheriff in Arkansas has a clever way of tackling two major problems at once, coronavirus and meth.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it would send deputies to test people’s meth in the “privacy of their own home” for the coronavirus. The lot also said users could bring their meth to the sheriff’s office to have it tested too, “better safe than sorry.”

No word yet if anyone has taken them up in their offer .

