Several fully functional Civil War-era gun replicas stolen from Lucedale veterinary clinic

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — George County sheriff’s investigators say a person broke into a veterinary clinic and stole several fully functional Civil War-era replica guns.

On Friday, Sept. 10, law enforcement responded to a call at George County Veterinary Clinic on Highway 613 in Lucedale for a burglary. Surveillance footage from the clinic shows a male subject (about 5’9″ and wearing a face covering, a ball cap with a distinctive brim, and a wallet chain on his right hip). The person entered the clinic at about 1 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect stole several Civil War-era replica firearms from inside the building. The firearms include three fully functional reproduction Remington-type cap-and-ball revolvers, as well as two fully functional reproduction muzzle-loading Civil War-style carbines.

If you have any information about the crime, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 to speak to an investigator. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is also available for anonymous tip reporting by calling 877-787-5898 or by going to their website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

