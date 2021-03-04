Robertsdale police searching for person accused of using stolen credit cards at Walmart

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale police released images of a person they say used stolen credit cards at the Robertsdale Walmart last month.

Police say the person used the stolen credit cards to purchase items on Feb. 27. In one image released by police, the suspect appears to be purchasing a Pioneer Woman brand 6-quart instant pot while wearing a blue, grey and red Ford baseball cap.

If you recognize the suspect and vehicle in the photographs, call Robertsdale Investigations at 251-947-2222.

