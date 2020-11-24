Road rage pistol whip video brings to light more stories of similar scenarios

WARNING: The video depicts a violent encounter

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More people are coming forward after we aired the video of an assault after an alleged road rage incident.

Over the weekend a man was pistol-whipped outside of a gas station in Mobile after a road rage incident. We had several people reach out to News 5 after that stories aired saying they also had the same man pull a gun on them.

The first story coming from a Mobile woman saying the man pulled a gun on her 17-year-old son after he passed the suspect near the Dairy Queen on Moffett Road near Semmes. Her son recognized the man in the video, saying “When he saw that video he just came in the room screaming and hollering saying mom this is the guy this is the guy that pulled a gun out on us.” She went on to describe his horror. “He chased them, he pulled a gun out on them twice and tried to run them off the road several times. He was scared for his life, you know he has never had anything happen like that.” That chase ended at Municipal Park, very close to where the man was assaulted outside of the gas station.

The next story comes out of Saraland, the woman also recognizing the man, saying “His face is embedded in my mind so I’m positive that’s the guy.” This victim says she was with her two children at the stoplight where 2nd Avenue meets Shelton Beach Road. When she pulled up behind the suspect, that’s when she says he got out of the car. “He walked up to my window and he pulled the gun out and pointed it at me, and all I could do was lean over to shield my daughter because she was sitting in the front seat. He hit my window a few times with his gun and then he just got in his car and drove off.”

All three of these incidents happening within the month, the first with the teenager on Nov 4, the second with the mom and her children in Saraland on Nov. 15 and the last where the shocking video was captured on Nov. 21.

