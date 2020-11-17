Residents concerned about stray bullets after recent shootings on Atmore street

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living on an Atmore street are furious after they say juveniles have been keeping the community on edge over the last few months.

“There have been 4 occasions that I’m aware of where shots were fired, the last one being just the other night,” a resident told us if we promised to conceal their identity. He is worried about his protection.

He tells us he believes a group of juveniles are to blame for the gunfire on Forest Avenue.

“It’s just going to escalate. We’re at the point where juveniles are firing bullets down the street. There are houses on both sides of the street any way you look. These bullets are hitting something,” he added.

He says a parked car was struck by bullets on July 4th and at one point he almost caught the suspects in the act.

“I had just walked in the house when I heard the shots fired. I went outside and whatever the vehicle was had already sped away,” he said.

Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirms they’ve responded to at least two complaints on Forest Avenue in recent months. The most recent call was last Friday night. Chief Brooks says in each case four offices arrived on scene, but so far no arrests have been made. There have been no reports of injury in any of the cases.

“It is literally this group of juveniles who don’t live in this neighborhood. This group of juveniles is the only trouble around here,” the resident said.

Chief Brooks says his officers are diligently working the case and they hope to make an arrest soon.

