PPD: Pensacola man used Glock with laser pointer to shoot man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of using a Glock pistol with a laser pointer to shoot at a man in April has been arrested.

Jesse Boone Jacobs, 39, has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery, shooting a weapon into a home and using a weapon during a felony.

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says on April 10, Jacobs shot a man who confronted him on Tippin Avenue in Pensacola.

Witnesses said Jacobs had been prowling outside an elderly woman’s home before the shooting. The man confronted him, telling him to “get out of here.”

Police say that’s when Jacobs pulled out a gun and began firing at the man, shooting him twice in the legs.

Witnesses and the man said, according to the report, Jacobs continued to use the gun’s laser pointer to scan the man’s body and shoot.

Jacobs eventually left the scene. He was found the next day hiding in a large box behind a home on Maui Court in Pensacola and arrested for attempted burglary. A gun was found near him that resembled the gun used in the shooting, police said.

Jacobs was brought in for police questioning but demanded a lawyer and wouldn’t speak.

Thursday, police say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released evidence that showed shell casings found at the scene of the Tippin Avenue shooting were fired from the Glock 27 pistol found near Jacobs during his burglary arrest.

Jacobs was arrested Monday and booked into the Escambia County jail, where he remains on a $2.1 million bond.

