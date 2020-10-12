PPD: Man charged with aggravated battery after striking woman with ‘hatchet-like’ object

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police have arrested Charles Clinton Watts, Jr., 35, for a domestic incident involving an aggravated battery that happened on Langley Avenue Monday.
Police say Watts struck a woman with a “hatchet-like” object. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
