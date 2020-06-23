Police tow away truck at scene on Dunlap Circle in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Police were on Dunlap circle Tuesday morning towing away a white pick-up truck.

WKRG was live on the scene as multiple patrol cars and a K-9 unit circled the area.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to MPD for more information.

