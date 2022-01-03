Police shoot suspect accused of stabbing K-9 deputy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A California man accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy several times was shot by police officers on Sunday night, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s officials.

Just before 5 p.m., officers arrived at a home in Fresno to arrest a suspect wanted on several felony charges related to a domestic violence incident. The suspect’s mother, who was not identified, had called police for help, saying her son was intoxicated and on drugs. She said she was afraid he was going to hurt himself or someone else.

Shortly afterward, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 arrived to provide backup for officers as they tried to take the man into custody.

Following a struggle with officers, the man reportedly tried to escape from the home and encountered a K-9 deputy and its handler.

Authorities have taped off the scene near Maple and American. (Credit: KSEE/KGPE)

“He’s had every opportunity to give up, multiple times, and he chose to run. He chose to fight,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell.

During a confrontation, officials said, the suspect stabbed the K-9 deputy at least three times. The K-9 was taken to a veterinary emergency hospital for surgery and was expected to survive.

The suspect was shot at least once by officers during the incident and was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was wanted for multiple felonies, including domestic violence and weapon charges, authorities said.

A photo of the scene. (Credit: KSEE/KGPE)

Officials said the man will most likely face new charges related to harming a K-9 officer, among several other felonies following Sunday’s incident.

“This was all preventable. This dog did not need to get stabbed,” said Pursell. “This is all the actions of the suspect. He made these choices, so this was all very preventable.”