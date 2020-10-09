UPDATE: Man shot at Beverly Motel taken to hospital from Airport Blvd. gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were seen at the gas station at Azalea Road and Airport Boulevard Thursday night.

An officer at the scene said there was an altercation at the Beverly Motel, and a man was shot there. A woman tried to drive him to the hospital, but they ended up pulling over at the gas station to call an ambulance.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details on what has happened.

