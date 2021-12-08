Police find Xanax, meth, loaded gun during traffic stop in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7, after a traffic stop led to law enforcement finding drugs and a loaded firearm.

Paul Fleming and Ashton Turberville, both of Monroe County, were found to be in possession of the Alprazolam (Xanax), drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, Flomaton Police report. Police also found Turberville to be in possession of a clear-crystal substance — later identified as about eight grams of methamphetamine — a scale, plastic bags, and a pipe.

Fleming is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Turberville is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute.

Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted Flomaton Police in the investigation.