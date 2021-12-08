Police find Xanax, meth, loaded gun during traffic stop in Flomaton

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7, after a traffic stop led to law enforcement finding drugs and a loaded firearm.

Paul Fleming and Ashton Turberville, both of Monroe County, were found to be in possession of the Alprazolam (Xanax), drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, Flomaton Police report. Police also found Turberville to be in possession of a clear-crystal substance — later identified as about eight grams of methamphetamine — a scale, plastic bags, and a pipe. 

Fleming is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Turberville is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute.

Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted Flomaton Police in the investigation.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories