PHOTOS: Boats collide, driver looking for other boat involved

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A boater says he and his family were hit by a passing boat over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

“It could’ve been a lot worse. He was going to split us in half if I wouldn’t have made the adjustment I made. He was going to cut across the bow and kill all of us,” said John White.

We’re told the incident happened near Big Lagoon. The collision left major damage to the boat.

White says the other boat was headed west towards Alabama when this happened.

He estimates the other boat involved was at least 30 foot and white. He believes the other boat is too big to dock anywhere other than a marina.