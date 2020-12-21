Person seriously injured after shooting in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – At about 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, Fort Walton Beach police officers responded to a shooting at a home on Memorial Parkway Southwest. Officers found one victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway that includes witness interviews and victim identification. Officials believe this is an isolated incident.

More information will be released as soon as possible.

