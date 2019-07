Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Shots were fired early this morning at Pensacola Village Apartment complex on East Fairfield Drive.

One of the bullets went through a window of one of the apartment units around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. No one was hit by the bullet inside the apartment, but police found several shell casings and blood outside the unit.

