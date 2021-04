PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will serve prison time for possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Pecotte is now labeled a sex offender and has been sentenced to serve seventeen and a half years.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searched the car Pecotte was living in, and deputies found child pornography on cell phones and storage devices. A K-9 sniffed out more devices hidden in the door panel.

Pecotte also escaped last year from an Escambia County road crew.