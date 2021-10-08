Pedestrian killed after being struck by classic car during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A man trying to walk across Beach Boulevard in Biloxi during Cruising the Coast was hit by a classic car and killed.

At about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 7, Biloxi police received a 911 call about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Beach Boulevard and Reynoir Street, near the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

When police arrived, witnesses told them the light on Beach Boulevard was red and traffic was stopped when the pedestrian entered the roadway. Once the traffic light turned green, a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle associated with Crusin’ the Coast struck the pedestrian in the roadway, police say. Witnesses say the Chevelle was involved in a “burn-out” before the crash, but as of now, police say those reports are unconfirmed.

The man was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.