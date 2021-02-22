Passenger busted at Florida airport with cocaine in stomach, sandals, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jamaican traveler was arrested last week after authorities at the Miami International Airport found cocaine hidden inside a pair of sandals.

“During a baggage inspection, CBP officers discovered a white powdery substance and a tiny drug balloon, or pellet, concealed within a pair of sandals,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. “The items weighed approximately 1.3 pounds and field tested positive for cocaine.”

The passenger also admitted to swallowing the cocaine. They were taken to the hospital for an X-Ray and passed 28 pellets of the drug.

“Swallowing drugs is an extremely dangerous method of concealment and CBP officers are highly skilled at thwarting smuggling attempts,” said Miami International Airport Acting Port Director Robert Del Toro. “It’s important to deter this type of illegal activity which can be fatal if a pellet bursts.”

The CBP did not say what charges might be pending against the traveler.