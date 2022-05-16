PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three men are suspects in a home invasion that left one man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to officials with the Pascagoula Police Department.

Officers received a call about a shooting on Eden Street at around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. When officers arrived they found Kieon Gray, 26, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Gray was taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening wounds.

Officers are currently looking for three men in relation to the home invasion and shooting. The men are described as being short in stature and, at the time of the crime, were wearing masks to cover their faces. One suspect was allegedly wearing a red hoodie, one was wearing a black hoodie and one was wearing a yellow hoodie.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact PPD at (228)762-2211.