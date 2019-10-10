Okaloosa County Deputies seek public’s help finding a suspected armed robber

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Deputies have released surveillance photos from an armed robbery in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies shared more information on their Facebook page.

“An armed robber fired a bullet into the business wall before taking cash from the store and leaving in a white vehicle.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Corner Food Market at 100 Bob Sikes Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach around 10:15 last night.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic or mixed race male wearing a hat, dark pants, and long-sleeved orange shirt, arrived at the store in what was believed to be a white, newer model car.

The clerk says the man walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot into the wall. The man then demanded money, got some cash, and left.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.”

