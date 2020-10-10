OCSO: Woman ordered to return children to father flees state, is arrested in Arizona

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Hurlburt Field woman who was court-ordered to return her two children to the primary custody of their father instead left the state with the children and ceased all contact with him.

40-year old Shawna Jeremiah was told to return the 4-year-old and 7-year-old children to their father on October 1. Deputies say she never showed up with them.

The father filed for and was granted an emergency child pick-up order on Oct. 5 in Okaloosa Circuit Court. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to initially track Shawna Jeremiah to Montana, then to Tucson, Ariz., where she was taken into custody Oct. 9 on OCSO warrants for interfering with child custody and failing to comply with a domestic violence injunction for protection. The children have been safely reunited with their father.

