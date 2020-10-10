OCSO: Woman ordered to return children to father flees state, is arrested in Arizona

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Hurlburt Field woman who was court-ordered to return her two children to the primary custody of their father instead left the state with the children and ceased all contact with him.

40-year old Shawna Jeremiah was told to return the 4-year-old and 7-year-old children to their father on October 1. Deputies say she never showed up with them.

The father filed for and was granted an emergency child pick-up order on Oct. 5 in Okaloosa Circuit Court. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to initially track Shawna Jeremiah to Montana, then to Tucson, Ariz., where she was taken into custody Oct. 9 on OCSO warrants for interfering with child custody and failing to comply with a domestic violence injunction for protection. The children have been safely reunited with their father.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories