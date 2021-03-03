OCSO: Roommates charged with possession of child pornography

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men in Shalimar have each been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 26, members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at 42 Fawn Ln. in Shalimar. The search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography. An investigation was initiated by the Sherriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). During the course of the investigation, Weston Jines was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was applied for and granted for Jines’ home and an arrest warrant was approved for Jines for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.

During the execution of the search warrant Jines’ roommate, Jacob Rush, was found to be in possession of child pornography as well. Based on the new information, an arrest warrant was secured for Rush for Possession of Child Pornography (20 counts) and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony. Both are being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.