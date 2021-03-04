OCSO: Heroin dealer charged with homicide in overdose death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man is accused of supplying heroin that led to a fentanyl overdose death. He’s now charged with homicide.

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department say, back in June 2020, Ricky Wilson Jr. supplied heroin to a 29-year-old man who later died of an overdose. The unidentified man died on June 10, 2020.

Ricky Wilson Jr.

Deputies spotted Wilson, 31, Tuesday afternoon on State Road 189 near Elridge Road and attempted to stop him. They say Wilson sped off and drove into a nearby neighborhood when a woman flagged deputies down and said a man entered her home uninvited.

In a addition to a homicide charge, Wilson is charged with trafficking heroin, theft, resisting arrest, burglary and driving with a suspended license.

Read the unedited press release regarding Wilson’s arrest below:

“The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fort Walton Beach man on an active homicide warrant in connection with a fentanyl overdose death last June.

31-year old Ricky Wilson Jr. is charged with homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance.

Investigators say Wilson supplied the heroin that led to the June 10th death of a 29-year old Tanager Road man.

Wilson was spotted Tuesday afternoon by OCSO Fugitive Warrants deputies while driving north on State Road 189 near Eldridge Road.

When they attempted a traffic stop Wilson sped off, leaving the roadway to pass other cars on the right side shoulder before heading into a neighborhood off Roberts Boulevard. Deputies found the vehicle partially concealed at the rear of a home on Cardinal Street. At the same time, a woman flagged down a deputy to say a man had just entered her house uninvited.

Deputies surrounded the house and ordered Wilson out repeatedly over about a 15 minute period. When they ultimately breached the front door, Wilson surrendered and was taken into custody. They found more than four grams of heroin where Wilson had been hiding and the homeowner also said $500 was missing from her residence.

In addition to the homicide charge, Wilson also faces trafficking in heroin, theft, resisting arrest with lights and sirens activated, burglary, and driving with a suspended license – habitual offender.”