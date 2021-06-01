Suspect named in Fort Walton Beach stabbing off Beal Parkway

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6/2/2021 9:40 AM) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 29-year-old David Pardo was arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest Tuesday night.

OCSO says the 50-year-old victim was undergoing surgery at the time of this update. The Fort Walton Beach man told deputies Pardo lunged at him multiple times outside a convenience store before stabbing him in the side.

OCSO deputies found Pardo nearby with a bloody knife in his pocket. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

ORIGINAL STORY — OCSO says one man was stabbed in the chest at a gas station off Beal parkway Tuesday night.

OCSO says deputies were called for an armed disturbance. On the scene, deputies learned one man stabbed another in the chest. EMS took the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this moment.

A suspect is in custody and the knife has been recovered.