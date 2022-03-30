JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area.

Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just before 3:00 a.m.

On March 21, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office positively identified the victim as 35-year-old Ciara Bullock.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives identified Powell as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.