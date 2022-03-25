NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The father of a teenager who was murdered in December is now facing murder charges himself. The victim — the accused killer of his son.

Police say 46-year-old Bokio Johnson shot and killed 21-year-old Hollis Carter and a woman that sources have identified as his mother. Surveillance footage showed the two were waiting at a red light at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place on Wednesday, March 23 around when they were shot.

Bokio B. Johnson (Photo via NOPD)

NOPD reports Carter was shot in the head and his mother sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was transported to an area hospital where she remained in critical condition at the time of Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was arrested at his home on Friday, March 25 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

At the time of his death, Carter was awaiting trial for the March 28, 2021 murder of Johnson’s son, 18-year-old Caleb Johnson, and his stepsister, Breyiana Brown.