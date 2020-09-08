MPD: Woman arrested after leaving child alone in hotel room for eight hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after police say she left her 8-year-old child alone in a hotel room while she worked.

On Friday, Sept. 4, at about 5 p.m., police responded to the Econo Lodge, 400 South Beltline Highway, in reference to an abandoned child. A person said the cleaning crew was attempting to clean the room and discovered the 8-year-old child alone inside of the room.

The mother arrived on the scene at about 6 p.m. and said she left her son inside the hotel room alone for about eight hours while she was at work. Meagan Taylor, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana.

