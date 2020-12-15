MPD: Stillborn baby died of cocaine toxicity, Mobile woman charged

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is in Mobile Metro Jail after being charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death after investigators determined her stillborn baby died from acute cocaine toxicity.

On Dec. 28, 2018, DHR contacted police in reference to suspected drug use by Perine during her pregnancy. On Dec. 23, 2018, Perine had delivered a stillbirth child. Officers opened an investigation. An autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was acute cocaine toxicity.  The results of the investigation were turned over to the District Attorney’s Office and later presented to a grand jury. 

Perine was indicted by a grand jury for chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death and was arrested on December 14, 2020.

