MPD: Mother stabs son to death at The Estates at Lafayette Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a mother stabbed her son to death at The Estates at Lafayette Square early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the apartment complex at about 5:40 a.m., in reference to a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Dominic Stallworth.
Stallworth was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators determined that Stallworth’s mother, 41-year-old Teresa Stallworth, was responsible for his death. The mother has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.
LATEST STORIES
- Red flags are flying, storm surge watch in effect for coastal Mobile and Baldwin County
- ‘Unacceptable’: State, local officials frustrated with Skanska after barge incidents
- Pensacola man arrested in Baldwin County for child pornography
- City of Gulf Shores officials continue to monitor Hurricane Delta; Storm Surge Watch in effect for Coastal Alabama
- President Trump says catching COVID-19 was a ‘blessing from God’