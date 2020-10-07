MPD: Mother stabs son to death at The Estates at Lafayette Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a mother stabbed her son to death at The Estates at Lafayette Square early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the apartment complex at about 5:40 a.m., in reference to a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Dominic Stallworth.

Stallworth was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined that Stallworth’s mother, 41-year-old Teresa Stallworth, was responsible for his death. The mother has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

