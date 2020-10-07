MPD: Mother stabs son to death at The Estates at Lafayette Square

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a mother stabbed her son to death at The Estates at Lafayette Square early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the apartment complex at about 5:40 a.m., in reference to a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a stab wound.  

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Dominic Stallworth.  

Stallworth was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.  

Investigators determined that Stallworth’s mother, 41-year-old Teresa Stallworth, was responsible for his death. The mother has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast