MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman Monday afternoon near Moffett Road is in custody tonight.

28-year-old Chadrick Wade is accused of snatching the 85-year-old woman out of her car after she offered to give him a ride.

Police say the woman was giving Wade a ride when he allegedly turned on her, yanking the woman out of her car, driving off and leaving her in the street.

Wade is charged with third-degree robbery and obstructing justice using false identity.