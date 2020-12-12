MPD: Man shoves girlfriend, baby out of moving car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman told Mobile police her boyfriend shoved her and her baby out of a moving car on Thursday.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 90 West and Demetropolis Road for a domestic call. During the course of an argument, the woman said she asked her boyfriend to stop the car and let her and her one-year-old baby out. When she started to get out, he pushed the gas and took off shoving her and the baby out of the moving vehicle.

Both the woman and her baby received injuries from this incident and were transported to the hospital.

