MPD: Man shot after argument at Speed Stop on Government Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot after getting into an argument with another man at the Speed Stop on Government Street.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, at about 6:25 p.m., police responded to the Speed Stop at 1861 Government Street in reference to an assault. The man said he was buying liquor at the location when he got into an argument with another man. When they left the store, the man grabbed a handgun from his car and started to open fire. The man was struck while running away.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

